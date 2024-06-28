CFB 25 Team Ratings: Where Does Ohio State Rank Overall?
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most talked-about teams in college football. As a result, they'll likely be one of the most-played teams when the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game officially releases on Friday, July 19.
Ohio State’s popularity matches its talent, and the game developers at EA clearly agree. The official CFB 25 team ratings were revealed Friday, and the Buckeyes come in tied as the second-best team in the game at a 93 overall. The Oregon Ducks also received a 93 overall rating while the Georgia Bulldogs are the highest-rated team at 95 overall.
Here’s the top 10:
Georgia - 95 overall
Ohio State - 93 overall
Oregon - 93 overall
Alabama - 92 overall
Texas - 92 overall
Clemson - 90 overall
Notre Dame - 90 overall
LSU - 90 overall
Penn State - 88 overall
Utah - 88 overall
Ohio State transfer running back Quinshon Judkins is one of the featured athletes on the deluxe cover of the game. He helps headline an elite Buckeyes transfer class.
Along with Judkins, a former Ole Miss star, the Buckeyes also landed talented Alabama safety Caleb Downs earlier this offseason. Elsewhere on the roster, the departure of Kyle McCord left the team looking for a QB early in the offseason, but that void was filled quickly by Kansas State transfer Will Howard, who brings four years of experience to the position.
Ohio State also added five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith, who’s expected to immediately contribute next season as arguably the best freshman in the country. Considering that he’s not usually the first one brought up when discussing the roster is a great sign for Buckeye fans that have a loaded roster to cheer for -- and play as -- once again.
There will be tons of new and exciting players for Ohio State fans to play as once the game officially drops next month.