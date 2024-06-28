Buckeyes Now

CFB 25 Team Ratings: Where Does Ohio State Rank Overall?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be one of the best teams in the upcoming College Football 25 video game. 

Matt Galatzan

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates his sack of Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the third quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates his sack of Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the third quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Robertso-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most talked-about teams in college football. As a result, they'll likely be one of the most-played teams when the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game officially releases on Friday, July 19. 

Ohio State’s popularity matches its talent, and the game developers at EA clearly agree. The official CFB 25 team ratings were revealed Friday, and the Buckeyes come in tied as the second-best team in the game at a 93 overall. The Oregon Ducks also received a 93 overall rating while the Georgia Bulldogs are the highest-rated team at 95 overall. 

Here’s the top 10: 

Georgia - 95 overall

Ohio State - 93 overall

Oregon - 93 overall

Alabama - 92 overall 

Texas - 92 overall 

Clemson - 90 overall 

Notre Dame - 90 overall 

LSU - 90 overall 

Penn State - 88 overall

Utah - 88 overall

Ohio State transfer running back Quinshon Judkins is one of the featured athletes on the deluxe cover of the game. He helps headline an elite Buckeyes transfer class. 

Along with Judkins, a former Ole Miss star, the Buckeyes also landed talented Alabama safety Caleb Downs earlier this offseason. Elsewhere on the roster, the departure of Kyle McCord left the team looking for a QB early in the offseason, but that void was filled quickly by Kansas State transfer Will Howard, who brings four years of experience to the position. 

Ohio State also added five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith, who’s expected to immediately contribute next season as arguably the best freshman in the country. Considering that he’s not usually the first one brought up when discussing the roster is a great sign for Buckeye fans that have a loaded roster to cheer for -- and play as -- once again.

There will be tons of new and exciting players for Ohio State fans to play as once the game officially drops next month.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News