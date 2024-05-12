Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins Makes Cover of EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins is now a part of history.
The Buckeyes transfer is one of a handful of players to be featured on the cover of the new video game, "College Football 25." The game (which is scheduled to have a mid-July release) marks the rebooted return of the popular "NCAA" series after almost ten years.
Other players joining Judkins on the game's cover are Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado Buffalos cornerback Travis Hunter.
Judkins certainly has a resume worthy of being a cover athlete. The Pike Road, Alabama native amassed 31 touchdowns and almost 2,800 yards with the Ole Miss Rebels before coming to Ohio State.
Judkins was also a two-time first-team all-SEC selection as a Rebel. However, many fans were surprised by the choice of Judkins to represent the Buckeyes over team veterans like receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Also featured on the cover of "College Football 25" are the flags of several of the teams whom will be in the game. Ohio State's banner is one of the first shown when scrolling the art from left to right.
The coming release of "College Football 25" is heavily anticipated. As mentioned above, the game will serve as a soft reboot of the canceled "NCAA" series (the last of which dropped in 2014).
EA was forced to stop production of "NCAA" titles due to disputes over the rights of college athletes to be compensated for their appearance in the game. However, with name, image and likeness rules now in effect, the popular game developer can now get the assembly line back to working order.