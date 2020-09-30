SI.com
Chase Young Expected to Miss Sunday's Game in Baltimore, Considered Week-to-Week

Adam Prescott

Rookie defensive end Chase Young will miss this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a moderate groin strain, as first reported by Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network. His status moving forward will be considered week-to-week.

The former Buckeye sustained the injury early in the second quarter of last week’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns, as his return to Ohio was short lived after an odd non-contact play. Young appeared to have awkwardly planted or shifted on a passing sequence that was thrown away from him.

Young limped to the locker room with a frustrated demeanor and returned to Washington’s sideline in street clothes. Cleveland ended up winning the game, 34-20, dropping Washington to a 1-2 record.

Young, who entered the contest with eight total tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season, is one of many Ohio State products dealing with injuries across a bang-up league in general right now.

Chase-Young-Rush

Washington had been cautious with its No. 2 overall draft pick throughout training camp, in what was a limited stretch that did not feature any preseason games. He was removed from a mid-week practice in late August while dealing with a hip flexor injury.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher recently delivered a standout career for the Buckeyes, racking up a slew of awards in his final season. He became the first Ohio State defensive player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player), culminated as the 2019-20 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year and much more.

