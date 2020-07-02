Chase Young is Unanimous Selection for Big Ten All-Decade Team

In what turned out to be the only 100% consensus pick for the Big Ten All-Decade First Team, Big Ten Network announced on Thursday that former Buckeye Chase Young is the only unanimous selection across the league.

Chase Young's 2019 season nearly ended with him holding the Heisman Trophy, which no defender has won since Charles Woodson in 1997. Some argue the only reason he didn't win the award for the best player in college football is thanks to former teammate Joe Burrow's record-setting season at Clemson. Either way, Young walks on hallowed ground in Columbus and has begun his journey in the NFL. He was selected as the second overall pick last April by the Washington Redskins.

Young's first two seasons as a Buckeye were solid, but nothing could compare to the 2019 campaign. He ended the season with 16.5 sacks, 46 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, a ridiculous seven forced fumbles, three batted passes, and a blocked field goal. His 16.5 sacks broke the single-season school record previously held by Vernon Gholston, who had 14 in 2007. He also finished his career with 30.5 sacks and 40.5 TFL. He is second all-time in Buckeye history (behind only Mike Vrabel) in career sacks.

It's hard to pinpoint Young's most dynamic performance as a Buckeye. It may have come against Wisconsin, when he tied the school record with a four-sack performance. After serving a two-game suspension, Young returned to the field against Penn State and created total chaos with a three sack performance.

For his dominance on the field, Young was recently named the 2020 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year. He won six post-season awards in addition to his unanimous All-American selection last year.

Young joins a growing list of Buckeyes that have already been honored this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team)

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.



