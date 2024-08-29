Chipotle, Ohio State Buckeyes Form Amazing Partnership For Student Athletes
The Ohio State Buckeyes have formed an awesome partnership with Chipotle.
Chipotle, a popular mexican grill style of food, has agreed to a partnership with the Buckeyes that will offer student athletes one free entree each and every week.
Not only are they offering free meals to student athletes, they are also establishing a scholarship for Ohio State's College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.
Here is the post that was made by Ohio State on X:
Needless to say, this is an awesome move from Chipotle. Being willing to support student athletes like that and then also form a scholarship will make a major impact.
While it won't make much of a difference in recruiting, free Chipotle is always a quality perk for athletes when considering a school.
Chris Brandt, the Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, issued a statement about the partnership.
"With so many Buckeyes routinely visiting our High Street restaurant on campus and our strong connection to the Columbus community with a Restaurant Support Center in the Arena District, we wanted to pursue a partnership that would increase access to real food for all student athletes at OSU. Typically, only a few star athletes secure NIL deals and brand partnerships, but we wanted to reward all Buckeyes with real ingredients to support their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence."
Ohio State Assistant Athletic Director of NIL, Logan Hittle, also made a statement.
"We are thrilled for this continued partnership with Chipotle. This collaboration highlights our commitment to helping student-athletes thrive both on and off the playing surface while partnering with a brand that shares our passion for excellence and authenticity."
All of that being said, this is an awesome partnership and student athletes at Ohio State will now be able to take advantage and enjoy some delicious food on the house at Chipotle.