Curt Cignetti says Ohio State's Ryan Day is holding back before Big Ten title game
The days are counting down to the Big Ten title game between Ohio State and Indiana this Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Both coaches, Ryan Day of Ohio State and Curt Cignetti of Indiana, met with select media on Sunday to preview the game.
Both coaches have immense respect for each other, as Cignetti acknowledged Day's potential as a Hall of Fame coach and said he's excited to face him.
"Ryan Day is a great coach. He’ll be one of the legends of the game someday,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti said he learned a lot from the Hoosiers' loss to the Buckeyes this past season, proving they deserve to play with the best teams.
"I think that was not an enjoyable experience, but it was a necessary experience for our growth and development," Cignetti said.
Nonetheless, though, football is competition and Cignetti decided to poke a little fun at the defending national champs.
"Sometimes when you watch them, it's almost like they're holding back a little bit," Cignetti said.
It's clear Cignetti knows something neither fanbase does about Ohio State's schematic nature. Of course, heavy focus will likely shine on the two-headed monster of Carnelll Tate and Jeremiah Smith as a deadly receiver duo with a clear Heisman contender in Julian Sayin.
Cignetti said he is impressed with Sayin's early development at the position after succeeding former national championship-winning signal-caller, Will Howard.
"He‘s a young quarterback, but he doesn’t play like he’s young," Cignetti said of Sayin.
According to Cignetti, there isn't one area of the offense that isn't dangerous.
“They’re super explosive," Cignetti said of the Buckeye offense. "Capable of scoring from anywhere on the field at any time.”
Cignetti is in awe of Smith, already touting his NFL ceiling despite him being in only his second season in Columbus.
"[Smith is] a sensational football player," Cignetti said.
It's clear both teams or easier to show off their greatness in front of a national audience for the right to represent the College Football Playoff as two perenial national title contenders.
Regardless of who wins, there's a pretty solid argument to be made that this could be one of potentially to match ups between the pair based on how the seedings play out.
The Buckeyes haven't made a conference title game since 2020, while the Hoosiers hope to keep their dream season afloat with their 13th win and scorching momentum entering postseason play.
Something has to give, as kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m.