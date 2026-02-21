Ohio State Football Already Motivated After ‘Bad Taste’ To End Repeat CFP Title Bid

The Ohio State Buckeyes recognize that a window to win numerous national titles in multiple seasons is short. Falling short of a repeat opportunity this past season with a Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes, they now attempt to rewrite a wrong this fall.

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Warriors, wide receiver Brandon Inniss broke down the team's mindset entering this fall and how they will stop at nothing to win a national title.

“We've still got a bad taste in our mouth,” Inniss said Feb 17. “This whole year, we're going to be living with that, what happened to us. But we've got to work hard. Ain't nothing going to be given to us. We've just got to be where our feet are right now and work hard in the offseason.”

Doing so includes getting closer as a team, including making sure the little aspects the public doesn't see are perfect come the start of the season. Those preparations begin now, as winter workouts take place throughout January and February ahead of spring ball prep.

“A lot of leadership,” Inniss said. “You see guys screaming at each other every single day to work hard, leadership, pushing the guys, that's what they're doing. That's what it's all about.”

Whether some may disagree with the arguably military-style approach Ohio State's staff brings to the table, it's what works for the team and those who want to buy in to a winning culture.

But, for Inniss, who had 36 receptions and three touchdown grabs this past season, he said he has a lot more potential entering this year and could see himself playing a bigger role alongside Jeremiah Smith and the rest of the receiving corps.

“Be more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, make more things happen after the catch,” Inniss said. "Be more of an outside receiver that can do it all.”

He's excited to become closer with his group, particularly Devin McCuin and Kyle Parker.

“They work really hard, and that's what we love in the receiver room," Inniss said. "They're guys that fit the room, I know that's what Coach Day wanted to bring in, guys that fit the room. They're really hard workers, and I just can't wait to put it on the field for spring football.”

The Buckeyes have massive tests this fall that could go a long way in determining their Big Ten standing, most notably against the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines.

We'll see if the Buckeyes can keep their motivational side, afloat throughout the off-season.