Does Ohio State Have the Best Wide Receivers Room in College Football?
The Ohio State Buckeyes' roster is Superman if kryptonite didn't exist.
On3's Jesse Simonton recently published his list of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. At the top of his board, Simonton put the Scarlet and Gray.
"Once again, the Buckeyes have perhaps the most loaded room in the country in 2024 -- and this is after losing All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL Draft and former 5-star Julian Fleming to Penn State," Simonton said.
Ohio State is in such a good position in the eyes of Simonton both due to their ability to retain the best talent from last season, as well as bring in new players in recruiting.
"Emeka Egbuka opted to return for his senior season, while 5-star sophomores Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss will step into bigger roles," Simonton said. "Then there's Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, and Top 40 prospect Mylan Graham."
Smith in particular has drawn an impressive amount of praise from fans and media alike. The true freshman has also been compared to several notable NFL stars despite having yet to play a single game.
"Smith has been compared to Larry Fitzgerald and is considered the most ready-made freshman since Julio Jones," Simonton said. "He lost his black stripe weeks into Ohio State's spring practice -- something that has never happened before."
The lineup of pass-catchers with which Ohio State is entering the 2024 season is beyond impressive. However, how will all of this talent translate to the field come late August?