Early CFP bracket prediction has Ohio State facing Miami Hurricanes in Quarterfinals

A loss to Indiana in the Big Ten championship isn't straying national media away from the Buckeyes.

With conference championships meaning less than they ever have before, the committee put no weight on Ohio State losing to Indiana.

The Buckeyes slid down a spot in the rankings, but their spot as a top-3 team was guaranteed before the game ever began.

The Buckeyes are overwhelmingly the best defense in the country. The Heisman conversation may have concluded during the Big Ten championship in favor of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but there's no doubt Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin will have a seat at the ceremony. This combination of dominance on both sides of the ball is keeping Ohio State high in all power rankings.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass over Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State beats Miami in the second-round

The Buckeyes earned a first-round bye for their winning efforts throughout the season. Ohio State finished with just one loss. However, the performance of a rising star in the College Football Playoff have kept a specific score prediction close.

"The quarters kick off with a good one, as Ohio State returns to the building where it won a CFP semifinal matchup in last season's national title run. Despite the disappointment of the Big Ten championship game, coach Ryan Day and his team can draw upon their playoff success from last season and begin the quest to repeat." ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

ESPN has the Miami Hurricanes losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Arlington, Texas inside AT&T Stadium 27 to 21. They predict Miami to beat Texas A&M by three points and then losing to Ohio State in the second round of the playoffs in another tight game.

Miami has two losses against Louisville and SMU, but they finished the season strong and are trending upward. The last we saw of the Hurricanes was in a win against No. 22 Pittsburgh.

"A key matchup will be Ohio State's offensive line (which allowed five sacks to Indiana after surrendering six during the entire regular season) facing a talented Miami defensive front led by Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. The Buckeyes will need to run the ball effectively, especially in short-yardage situations. But they can also lean on their defense to fluster Beck and the Hurricanes a bit." ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

Ohio State will be expected to beat either Texas A&M or Miami in the second-round matchup, but if Miami prevails over the Aggies, the Buckeyes will need to establish a consistent running game and play bruising defense. Miami will be expected to match Ohio State's intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

How to watch Ohio State in the CFP

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the winner of Miami vs. Texas A&M. You can watch the Miami Hurricanes face the Aggies December 20 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN/ABC. You can watch Ohio State face the winner of this first-round matchup December 31 inside AT&T Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.