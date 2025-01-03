ESPN Analyst Drops Extremely Bold Take About Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR
The Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the Oregon Ducks to the tune of a 41-21 final score in the Rose Bowl. Jeremiah Smith had a big role in making that blowout win happen.
Right off the bat, it was clear that Smith had something to prove. He was out to make a statement and he was able to do just that.
When all was said and done, Smith ended up catching seven passes for 187 yards and two scores.
Following the game, Smith's hype began to rise even more. He is already being viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for NFL teams, they will have to wait that long.
ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky did not hold back from making an extremely bold statement about Smith after the game. He thinks that teams will be tanking for the chance to draft Smith.
“No. 1 pick, wouldn’t even be close. He would easily be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft,” said Orlovsky. “You will have teams in 2 years for that ’27 Draft, tanking for him."
After being questioned about teams tanking to take a wide receiver, Orlovsky doubled down on his statement.
“Absolutely. He’s that good. He is Julio Jones. His hips look like they’re in his armpits! He looks 6-foot-5 just from his hips down. He reminds me of Julio Jones, his physical frame reminds me a little bit of Calvin Johnson’s. He would be easily the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft.”
Needless to say, those are some very big words from Orlovsky. Comparing a freshman wide receiver to two of the best wide receivers to ever play the game is intense.
On the season in his first year in college, Smith has racked up 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is already starting the conversation about him being the best wide receiver in Buckeyes' history.
With all of the talented wide receivers who have come through the program, having that conversation is telling about just how good Smith truly is capable of becoming.
Only time will tell if he can reach the level of hype that has been thrown at him. Smith will need to keep working hard, but there is no doubt that the potential is there for him.
Hopefully, Smith can continue putting on a show on Jan. 10 in the Cotton Bowl against the Texas Longhorns. If Ohio State is going to win a national championship, it will need Smith to be one of the main stars of the show over the next two games.