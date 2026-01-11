Chargers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend (Believe In Justin Herbert)
Sunday's trio of NFL Playoff games will wrap up with an AFC duel between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots.
One of the two quarterbacks will leave the game on Sunday night with their first career playoff win. Justin Herbert is 0-2 in the postseason, and Drake Maye is making his playoff debut. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.
Chargers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets
- Justin Herbert OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+115)
- Keyshon Boutte Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Yards (-115)
- Justin Herbert OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Justin Herbert OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+115)
In the Wild Card edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Justin Herbert to throw for two or more touchdowns as my No. 5 prop for this weekend:
I expect Justin Herbert to have a big game on Sunday night against this Patriots' secondary. New England ranks outside the top 10 in virtually every single pass defense metric, despite playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. They've also allowed 1.5 passing touchdowns per game and have the third-worst red zone defense, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 67.5% of red zone trips against them.
It's time for Herbert to have a statement playoff win, and at +115 odds, I think it's a great bet on him to throw for 2+ touchdowns.
Keyshon Boutte Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Yards (-115)
Keyshon Boutte has served as the Patriots' deep threat. He has already had seven games this season with a reception of 19+ yards. Now that they're likely going to be in a tight game against the Chargers, they may look for the deep ball more often than they did when steamrolling inferior opponents. Boutte is live to haul in a couple of big catches.
Justin Herbert OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Justin Herbert seems to rely on his legs more in big games, and that's backed up by the fact that he has 20+ rushing yards in each of his first two playoff games. He's going to put everything on the line as he tries to avoid the label of a quarterback who can't win in the playoffs.
