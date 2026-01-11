Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was limited in practice early in the week due to a knee injury, but he's not listed on the team's final injury report for their playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
This is great news for the Eagles, as Goedert has been an important piece for this offense in the 15 games that he's appeared in this season. The tight end was one of several Eagles starters that sat out the team's Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.
In the 2025 regular season, Goedert had 60 catches on 82 targets for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. He found the end zone in each of his last three games of the regular season, and the former second-round pick had three games with at least two scores.
Now, he takes on a San Francisco defense that has struggled against the pass this season (25th in EPA/Pass) and could struggle to slow down Goedert, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Goedert in this NFC playoff battle.
Best Dallas Goedert Prop Bet vs. 49ers
Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+190)
While Goedert's usage has fluctuated at times in the 2025 season (he has five games with three or fewer targets), he has been an elite red-zone threat.
Goedert caught 13 of his 15 targets in the red zone, turning them into 10 touchdowns during the regular season. On top of that, he was even better inside the 10-yard line, catching eight of nine targets, scoring on all eight of those receptions.
The Eagles tight end should be able to get loose in the red zone against a San Francisco team that allowed 10 receiving scores to opposing tight ends in the regular season.
At nearly 2/1 odds, Goedert is a great bet to score on Sunday afternoon.
