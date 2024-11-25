ESPN Reveals Massive Prediction for Ohio State Against Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off of a massive and dominant win over the Indiana Hoosiers, but they now have a new task ahead of them. They will be looking to snap their losing stream to the arch rival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.
With a win, Ohio State would be able to compete for a Big Ten Championship. However, a loss would potentially knock them out of having that opportunity.
Even though the Buckeyes are by far the better team on paper this year, playing Michigan makes things more tricky. It is well known that rivalry games can make crazy things happen.
That being said, ESPN certainly thinks that Ohio State will come out and pick up the rivalry win.
Their Power Index (FPI) predicts outcomes from each and every game ahead of each week of action. When it came to the Buckeyes taking on the Wolverines, the results were overwhelming.
ESPN has given Ohio State a 91.8 percent chance to win this week's showdown with Michigan.
Needless to say, that's a prediction that Buckeyes fans can get behind. The team should be able to make the prediction come true if they play up to their full potential.
In order to knock off the Wolverines, there are a few main focuses that Ohio State needs to have.
First and foremost, they need to take care of the football. Giving Michigan extra opportunities would help even up the difference in talent between the two offenses. The Buckeyes have a much better offense and can't give the Wolverines good field position or extra possessions.
Secondly, the defense has to pressure the quarterback. If they can force quick decisions, they might be able to force turnovers themselves.
Finally, they need to convert on trips to the red zone. Scoring touchdowns instead of kicking field goals will be a major key this week.
Assuming they take care of all three of those keys, they should be just fine. Hopefully, next Saturday evening, Ohio State is celebrating the snapping of their losing streak to Michigan.