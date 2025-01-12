ESPN Reveals Massive Prediction for Ohio State Buckeyes Against Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially punched their ticket to the national championship with their Cotton Bowl victory over the Texas Longhorns. Now, they are gearing up to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for all the marbles.
Ryan Day and company have to be proud with how they have bounced back from their regular season finale loss to Michigan. They have played a dominant brand of football over their last three games.
Ohio State now has a chance to accomplish the one goal that they had in place for themselves at the start of the season.
With that being said, Notre Dame is a very good football team. Both squads are absolutely loaded with talent and the Day vs. Marcus Freeman coaching matchup will be intriguing to watch as well.
ESPN's Football Power Index model has predicted the outcome of the national championship game. The prediction is going to make a lot of Buckeyes fans very happy.
At this point in time, the model gives Ohio State a 55.3% chance of winning compared to the Fighting Irish having a 44.7% chance.
If the Buckeyes play the same way they have played over their last three games, they have a very good chance. When Ohio State plays its best, they're nearly impossible to beat.
Very few would argue against the statement that the Buckeyes have the best roster in football. That was something that was viewed as a truth at the start of the season and nothing has changed.
Even though they have the most talented roster, Ohio State still has one more game to win. Any team can have an off game and the Buckeyes have had a couple of those throughout the 2024 season.
Hopefully, they come out strong and fired up once again. Notre Dame certainly will be ready to play and the Fighting Irish have no fear about playing Ohio State.
Only time will tell, but the stage has been set. The Buckeyes will face off against Notre Dame on Jan. 20 with the national championship on the line.