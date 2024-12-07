ESPN Reveals Ohio State's National Championship Chances
The Ohio State Buckeyes still have a chance to accomplish the main goal that they set out for themselves at the start of the season. Winning a national championship as the number one goal that they had for the 2024 campaign.
Even though the season felt like it was over following the fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines last week, it's just getting started.
Ohio State is going to be in the College Football Playoff and they are going to have a chance to make a run. If Ryan Day and company can pull back together, they're talented enough to win it all.
With that being said, ESPN has now revealed the Buckeyes' chances of winning a national championship this season.
According to ESPN's AllState Playoff Predictor, Ohio State has a 14 percent chance to win a championship. They are tied with Notre Dame for that percentage and trail just the Texas Longhorns, who have been given a 23 percent chance.
Those are not bad chances in the grand scheme of things.
Looking at the roster, the Buckeyes have arguably the most talented group of players in the nation. There is no reason for them to be counted out simply because they lost a rivalry game.
All season long, that talent has been on display. They nearly beat No. 1 ranked Oregon on the road and they dominated Indiana just a few short weeks ago. Ohio State is capable of playing with anyone in the nation.
Granted, there were some weaknesses exposed in the loss to Michigan. There are areas that the Buckeyes need to improve if they want to win a national championship.
However, the good thing is that there is time to fix the issues. Ohio State is still more than capable of winning a championship. They'll need to come together as a team and they still need the fans to rally behind them.