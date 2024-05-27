Ohio State Buckeyes Finalist for Elite Four-Star Defensive Lineman
The Ohio State Buckeyes are eyeing some big-time talent on the defensive line for the 2025 class, and they now find themselves in contention for one of the nation's best.
Per reports Sunday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Buckeyes have made the Top 6 for four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles.
Charles, a product of Port Charlotte (Florida), will be deciding between Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Texas and Georgia.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6-4, 295-pound Charles is the 13th-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class.
During the past two seasons, he's posted 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups,
The Buckeyes have 12 commitments for 2025 after the decommitment of cornerback Blake Woodby. Ohio State's class still features five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord along with three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad. Sanchez and Offord are currently listed as the two top CBs overall in the entire 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports rankings.
However, adding Charles to the fold would give Ohio State its third commitment for the defensive line alongside edge rusher Zahir Mathis and defensive lineman London Merritt.