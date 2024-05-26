Ohio State Buckeyes Coach James Laurinaitis Wants To 'Teach These Kids A Lesson' At EA Sports College Football 25
Ohio State Buckeyes linebackers coach James Laurinaitis is ready to get back in the game.
No, not on the field, but on the PlayStation.
As the popular EA Sports video game, College Football, is ready to make a return, Laurinaitis is ready to take on the younger generation he now coaches.
“I don’t plan on getting a system. I don’t know what PlayStation we’re on now,” Laurinaitis told Bishop and Friends on 97.1 the Fan. “We could be on – are we on five? That sounds great. I’m sure they have one in the Woody. I’m almost positive they have one in the Woody. They’ll get the game there and then I’ll have to teach these young kids a lesson.”
Laurinaitis said he last mastered the College Football 07 and 08 editions as the 2024 version is set to be released in July.
“I was insane at the game, I just want to put that out there,” Laurinaitis said. “I also want to put out there that I used to destroy one Marcus Freeman in the game. Marcus used to get really upset because my speed was better than him. I said, ‘Listen, don’t blame me, blame the nerd who made it.’ But yeah, I think I have to teach these guys a lesson.”
Laurinaitis was one of 24 players who had a 99 rating from 2003 through 2014, and was one of just two, along with Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, in College Football 09 to get that highest rating. And he can't wait to rub it in the face of former teammate and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.
“A lot of times DBs talk a lot, (Davison Igbinosun), some of these guys, they just want to chat. I’m like, ‘Look (at my 99 overall rating).’ When you get there, text me,” Laurinaitis said with a laugh. “No, I don’t do that. I saw it posted the other day and I think I sent it to Marcus because that also bugs him. And you know what the sad thing is that he’s got the ultimate flex right now because he’s flying somewhere privately to speak.”
Laurinaitis said he's ready to show off his skills and College Football talent to the players in his locker room.