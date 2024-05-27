Buckeyes Now

Too Low or Too High? C.J. Stroud Cracks Top 10 in PFF's 2024 QB Rankings

Pro Football Focus has ranked Ohio State Buckeyes ex C.J. Stroud among the top 10 QBs in the NFL heading into 2024.

Matt Galatzan

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback C.J. Stroud made quite the name for himself in his rookie campaign.

Not only did he take the NFL by storm by putting up unprecedented numbers for a first-year QB, but he also led the Houston Texans from a 3-13-1 record, to winning the AFC South Division title and a playoff game in just one season.

Suffice it to say, the expectations for Stroud heading into year two will be extremely high.

Last week, Pro Football Focus agreed, sharing their expectations for Stroud by ranking him as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2024 season.

Stroud came in a No. 10 just behind Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Hurts, and just ahead of Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Brock Purdy.

"Cracking the top 10 after just one season may seem like a reach for Stroud, but man, his rookie year was impressive," PFF wrote. "His yards, touchdowns and big-time throw numbers all placed in the top half of the league, and he had some clutch moments and drives that were well beyond his years."

"Stroud also logged the third-most completions of 20-plus yards (32) with the lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the league on such passes. That combination of success versus negative plays is unheard of for a rookie... If he takes a step forward from what we saw in 2023, this top-10 ranking might be too low."

What could be scarier for opposing defenses? Stroud now has even better weapons heading into 2024.

This offseason, the Texans not only traded for a bonafide No. 1 running back in Joe Mixon, but they also acquired star receiver Stefon Diggs via trade.

Combine that to the fact that they beefed up the defensive with multiple additions across the board, including star edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and seems as though the Texans have set up Stroud to have a massive year in 2024.

