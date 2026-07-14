Former Buckeyes Star Jacy Sheldon Shares Advice for Ohio State Women’s Basketball

It has been almost three years since former Ohio State University guard Jacy Sheldon played in Columbus as a Buckeye. During her five seasons in the Big Ten, she averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc in 130 career games.

She was also a 2023-24 AP All-American, a two-time All-Big Ten Team member and earned two Big Ten All-Defense nods as a Buckeye. Sheldon is currently Ohio State’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage at 85.0% and she ranks sixth in points (2,024), fourth in steals (250) and 10th in assists (399).

In March 2024, as a member of the Buckeyes, Sheldon spoke about it being a privilege to play for the university and head coach Kevin McGuff.

“It’s a privilege to play here at Ohio State and to put that jersey on especially a kid being from Ohio,” said Sheldon according to Kellyanne Stitts of abc6onyourside.com.

“To play for McGuff has been awesome. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve played for.”

McGuff would follow that up with sharing that Sheldon is a ‘Special Player.’

“She’s as special as they come,” said Head Coach Kevin McGuff. “She’s such a great kid, comes from an incredible family.”

“Her commitment to becoming the best player possible and probably more importantly the way she’s represented our program in this community is incredible. Just a really special kid. One of the best to ever play in this program and I just can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

After a game earlier in the 2024 season, Sheldon’s Buckeye teammate Cotie McMahon spoke about her ability to keep her in good spirits, according to Bucknuts 247Sports.

"JC — she always just keeps me in good spirits. She knows how I can get, the team knows how I can get, but she does a good job of pulling me to the side and letting me know," said McMahon.

'Hey, it's going to come. Don't focus on the foul, focus on the shot.' She's just keeping my spirits up, especially in a game like this. She does a great job of that."

The former fifth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings was recently in Dallas, a member of the Chicago Sky. The Sky were in town to take on the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. After morning shootaround, she was asked what advice she would give to current Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball players.

"I would say embrace it — it's a grind, but honestly, it's fun. For me, the most enjoyable part was the work ethic behind it all. You want to get better every day, whether it's on your own or in practice, and just embracing that,” said Sheldon.

“You go through hard times, you go through a lot of adversity, but that's what makes everything fun. You're playing with family, so I'd just say enjoy it and really stick to the grind the whole season."

The Sky would go on to lose to the Dallas Wings 96-91.