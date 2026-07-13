Jacy Sheldon Shares Favorite Buckeye Memory: OSU’s Upset Over Caitlin Clark & Iowa

Former Ohio State Buckeye guard and native Jacy Sheldon spent five seasons in Columbus before being taken in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

She was recently in Dallas, as the Chicago Sky took on the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center and shared with Ohio State Buckeye on SI, her favorite memory at OSU. Sheldon would go on to share the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes against in January of 2024. Eighteenth ranked The Ohio State Buckeyes upset Caitlin Clark and the number two ranked Hawkeyes in overtime 100-92.

"Oh man, we have a lot of them. I'd say our Iowa game — we played Iowa at home, and that was the most people we've ever had in our arena, “said Sheldon. “We won in double overtime, so that's probably one of my favorite memories."

The Buckeyes were able to rally from a 12 points deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime. Where they were eventually able to take control of the game in the extra quarter to secure the victory.

“It's a huge win for the program,” said Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff, who opened his press conference with an apology to Clark for the post-game incident.

“We beat an incredible team with one of the best players to every play our sport, and we did it in front of 18,000 people,” McGuff said. “So hopefully the significance is we can really build on that with the momentum.”

Clark would drop 45 points against the Buckeyes including all nine points in overtime, but it was not enough to overcome being out scored 42-22. After leading 70-58 with 8:55 left to go in the fourth quarter. After the game Clark spoke about not being tenacious, and were sluggish in different aspects of the game.

“I don’t think we were tenacious, and I think we were a little lackadaisical in all areas,” Clark said.

Washington Mystics forward Cotie McMahon, who was a junior at the time, scored her career-high of 33 points in that game. After the game, she spoke about overcoming a recent drought.

"Honestly, as we know, I've been struggling the past couple of games, but I kind of knew this game my team needed me no matter what, and we refused to lose this game,” said McMahon.

“So, I knew I had to do everything I could as far as rebounding, being a good teammate, and making sure I got good looks and good passes for others — that's really all I was focused on. The atmosphere was great, obviously, and having good energy around me helped me keep that going, but really, playing for my team is what motivated me."

McMahon received praise from her teammate Jacy Sheldon, who was sitting next to her at the podium after the game.

“Yeah, she's come a long way. She had a heck of a game today — she does so much for us and is so special and important to this team,” said Sheldon after McMahon spoke about Sheldon helping her to stay calm during the game.

“She's giving me too much credit, but she does a great job of keeping her composure, like she did today, and we needed her too. Even though she was probably getting banged around a little bit down there, I told her it was eventually going to come, and she'd eventually go off — and she did. So, we're glad she did. She helped us win today."

Sheldon also chipped in with 24 points and seven rebounds.