Undrafted Ohio State Players Currently in the NFL

Adam Prescott

Ohio State has the most overall NFL draft picks (141) since the turn of the century. The Buckeyes also recently moved past USC to claim the top spot in all-time first-round selection with 82, following the latest draft.

That includes 18 first-round picks since 2009. OSU accounted for two of the top-three picks this past April in Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, with former Buckeye Joe Burrow going No. 1 after blossoming into a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU.

But not everyone gets drafted. There are roster spots with each of the 32 NFL franchises occupied by players that weren’t selected in any of the seven rounds. Per the beginning of August, Ohio State had the second-most alumni (63) of any college entering training camp.

Included in that group were 13 former Buckeyes that went undrafted (five this past spring) but have since been signed by a team. That list has now trimmed to 12 after the Pittsburgh Steelers released J.T. Barrett. See below:

Austin Mack (WR)
Draft Class: 2020
Current Team: New York Giants

Binjimen Victor (WR)
Draft Class: 2020
Current Team: New York Giants

Brandon Bowen (OL)
Draft Class: 2020
Current Team: Carolina Panthers

Rashod Berry (TE)
Draft Class: 2020
Current Team: New England Patriots

Liam McCullough (LS)
Draft Class: 2020
Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Johnnie Dixon (WR)
Draft Class: 2019
Current Team: Arizon Cardinals

Malcolm Pridgeon (OL)
Draft Class: (2019
Current Team: Cleveland Browns

Marcus Baugh (TE)
Draft Class: 2018
Current Team: Washington Football Team

Cameron Johnston (P)
Draft Class: 2017
Current Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rod Smith (RB)
Draft Class: 2015
Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Andrew Norwell (OL) *
Draft Class: 2014
Current Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jake McQuaide (LS) *
Draft Class: 2011
Current Team: Los Angeles Rams

*Norwell was first team All-Pro in 2017 while McQuaide has been a 2x Pro Bowl selection.

