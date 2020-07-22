BuckeyesNow
Impressive NFL Presence Helping Ohio State on Recruiting Trail

Tyler Stephen

If looking for Ohio State’s “secret recipe” to recent success on the national recruiting trail, look no further than your remote control on a Sunday afternoon this fall.

With 63 former Buckeyes on NFL rosters entering training camp, including two of the top three picks (Chase Young, Jeffrey Okudah) in the 2020 draft, Ohio State has consistently shown an ability to develop talent for the highest level of football better than nearly anyone in America.

In addition to established championship pedigree, which includes two national titles and 10 Big Ten crowns since the turn of the century, the Buckeyes currently rank second in NFL roster spots behind the 74 of Alabama.

For OSU, that includes 18 first-round picks since 2009. The Buckeyes recently moved past USC to claim the top spot in all-time first-round selections, with 82, following the latest draft.

Additionally, Ohio State has the most draft picks overall (141) since the turn of the century, ahead of second-place Alabama at 127. 

Nick-Bosa-NFL-Draft

Boasting the current No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2021, and a consistent top-five fixture over the past decade, the NFL prominence is certainly catching the eye of top prospects. According to recent four-star running back commit Evan Pryor, the NFL dream is the ultimate prize.

“I’ve got to keep my eyes on the ultimate goal and that’s to make it to the NFL,” the Charlotte native told Eleven Warriors.

Other recruits echo similar sentiments as Ohio’s top-rated recruit in 2020, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Cincinnati Princeton), wants nothing more than to follow in his dad’s NFL footsteps…

Besides following Heisman contender and Buckeye OT legend Orlando Pace’s path as an All-American, Johnson Jr. has suggested his ultimate goal is finding a pro roster. His father played safety for the Arizona Cardinals in 1999 after attending college at Miami of Ohio.

As top prospects continue stressing the importance of an NFL career, the Buckeyes continue producing record-setting draft performances. Winning at the collegiate level certainly moves the needle for recruiting success, but Ohio State is proving that the idea of living out a lifelong NFL dream can reap the same benefits in landing a prospect.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
PrincePatt216
PrincePatt216

This article right here is the only thing that OSU's coaching staff needs in recruiting now.

ActionJacksonnn
ActionJacksonnn

Seriously... how could you not come to Columbus after reading this?!

PrincePatt216
PrincePatt216

That Nick Bosa jacket is sick by the way!

