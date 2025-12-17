Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions reveals brutal Ohio State truth

Former Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions hasn't minced words about the Ohio State Buckeyes despite being years removed from being part of the Wolverines' program while coaching against the Buckeyes annually.

In a new interview with OutKick's Dan Dakich, Stalions didn't hold back when asked about why the Buckeyes finally broke their losing skid against the Wolverines last month.

With sign-stealing no longer part of the equation, it was easier for Day to adapt to his team's needs according to Stalions.

Connor Stalions on how Ryan Day has changed Ohio State's offense to combat sign stealing:



"They were doing it on offense... once they started huddling, there's no use for it... probably the smartest thing Ryan Day did this year was really slow it down... not going up-tempo, you can't really steal signals," Stalions said.

This isn't the only time Stalions has taken a shot at his former rival, doing the equivalent in January during the Buckeyes' national title run in a long-winded, highly-publicized 'X' thread.

"I’d get used to northern teams running college football now that NIL is above table," Stalions wrote. The last [two] national championship games [were] Michigan - Washington - Ohio State - Notre Dame … with Oregon & Penn State knocking at the door. Big Ten finished 5-1 vs the SEC this postseason."

In the same vein, Stalions admitted that teams are attempting to gain an edge however they can regardless of consequences in a follow-up tweet.

"If anything, at the very least, the Big Ten (and ND, who should be in the Big Ten) will go back and forth with the SEC every year the same way the NFC and AFC do… which is a whole other topic," Stalions said.

So, essentially, Stalions is admitting college football has become semi-pro football as a feeder into the NFL. Therefore, the more power these teams have, hence Ohio State's involvement in ensuring it has one of the best teams every year, comes with massive risks.

Whether fair or not, it goes to show teams will go the extra mile to win. Both of these teams have had their fair share of moments. Stalions' latest comments, alongside those he made last winter, only demonstrate that his narrative of college football may be constituted as short-sided.

Regardless, though, it's another example of him selling himself as wanting to still remain relevant in a rivalry where the teams should remain the focus, not the personalities who don't truly impact the outcome.

We'll see if Stalions keeps this up.