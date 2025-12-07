A defensive slugfest saw a back-and-forth affair between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game from Indianapolis.

For the first time all season, the Buckeyes attempted to rally before they were eventually stunned against the unbeaten Hoosiers. Despite surrendering five sacks to Julian Sayin, the sophomore found a way to stay upright, putting together a long drive only to come up empty in a fourth-quarter rally, losing 13-10.

It marks Ohio State’s first loss in over a year, and the first time it has come up on the wrong end of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers since 1988. An early, now-viral hit from Caden Curry wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes to kickstart a dominant performance as they had all season long entering their first Big Ten title game since 2020.

A chip-shot field goal from kicker Jayden Fielding was the beginning of the end for the Buckeyes as it fell short to the left with under five minutes remaining.

An offense that could only muster up one touchdown all game courtesy of Carnell Tate, couldn’t find the added gear in any aspect to halt a poised quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza finished the game 15-of-23 with 222 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

The loss marks the first time in 30 games the Hoosiers had beaten Ohio State, winning their first Big Ten title since 1967. It’s a crushing loss for the Buckeyes, who were denied an undefeated season entering the College Football Playoff.

With the rankings looming, the Buckeyes are likely denied a trip to the Rose Bowl while the Hoosiers get extra rest and, in all likelihood, the No. 1 seed in the postseason.

As for Ohio State, it finished with 322 yards on the day as Sayin finished 21-of-29 for 258 yards and a touchdown.

Go-to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith still managed an elite day through the air with eight receptions for 144 yards, while Tate added four catches for 45 yards alongside the touchdown catch.

Now, the Buckeyes will have to go back to the drawing board before the postseason to reassess what went wrong in all three phases.

It remains to be seen whether the Buckeyes can repeat as national champions, but not securing their first piece of hardware certainly didn’t help their cause.

For now, though, only time will tell if the Buckeyes do turn it around.