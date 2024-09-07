Former Ohio State Buckeye E.J. Liddell Signs Contract With Chicago Bulls
A former Buckeye star is on the move yet again.
Less than two weeks after being released by the Phoenix Suns, former Ohio State standout E.J. Liddell signed a deal with the Chicago Bulls, per HoopsHype. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.
Liddell went No. 41 to the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft before tearing his ACL in the Summer League and missing all of the following season. After the 2022-23 season, he signed a multi-year deal with New Orleans before they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks in July as part of a bigger deal in exchange for Dejounte Murray.
At the end of July, the former Associated Press Third Team All-American was traded to the Suns. Saturday, the Belleville, Illinois, native returned to his home state and signed with the Bulls.
Liddell was one of the top college players in the 2021-22 season, helping the Buckeyes reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
He was also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team his final year with the Buckeyes.
His teammate, then one-and-done freshman Malaki Branham, was selected in the first round of that same draft to the San Antonio Spurs. Branham, a Columbus native, went took home Freshman of the Year honors that season.
Liddell has not had the opportunity to break his way into an NBA rotation, more so due to injuries, but still has a vast skillset — he was a three-level scorer at Ohio State and developed a midrange size-up and quick pull-up in his time.
Hopefully for Liddell, he can crack the Chicago rotation on a team that has had many question marks surrounding the depth of the big man room.