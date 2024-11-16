Former Ohio State Star Drops Bold Take About Shedeur Sanders
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had many star quarterbacks come through the program. Most recently, C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields have been the big names fans have enjoyed watching.
Not too long ago, Cardale Jones was the quarterback for Ohio State.
While he didn't have a huge college career, he's still a name that most Buckeyes fans are very familiar with. He ended up recording 2,323 passing yarsd, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in college. He also racked up 617 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
He played one year in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills as well.
All of that being said, Jones has now become an analyst for CBS Sports. He has been a solid all-around analyst.
Recently, Jones opened up with his thoughts about Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He dropped a very bold take about the soon-to-be NFL quarterback.
"If I'm a (NFL) GM and I need a quarterback... It's a no brainer for me," Jones said about Sanders being the best quarterback in college football.
So far this season, Sanders has produced the numbers to back up the claim that he's the best.
He has completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has scored four touchdowns on the ground as well.
Sanders is very much in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are a few other players who could end up with that honor, including his teammate Travis Hunter.
Jones is not the only one who views Sanders as the best quarterback in the nation. Cam Ward is the only true and real competition for that title at this point in time.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Sanders ends up going in the draft. It will also be interesting to see how the Buckeyes finish out the season and whether or not they can accomplish their one goal of winning a national championship.