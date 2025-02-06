Former Ohio State Commit Joins Buckeyes' Big Ten Opponent
Back in January 2024, the Ohio State Buckeyes secured a commitment from four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis.
Or at least they thought they did.
Mathis decommitted from Ohio State in November, reopening his recruitment.
Well, the Philadelphia product decided to remain in the Big Ten, and don't worry, he didn't choose Michigan, Oregon or Penn State.
Instead, Mathis elected to commit to Maryland.
It certainly would have been nice for the Buckeyes to bring in Mathis for next season, especially after losing star pass rushers Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau to the NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and linebacker Cody Simon will also be departing.
As you can tell, Ohio State's front seven will suffer some major blows in the coming months, so not having Mathis in its back pocket anymore certainly stings.
But the Buckeyes will definitely recover, as they usually do.
Ohio State just won its first national championship in a decade thanks much in part to a dominant defense that was properly built over a period of years.
It took a while for the Buckeyes to get there, but thanks to brilliant recruiting and some fantastic finds in the transfer portal, Ohio State was able to forge a destructive unit that stymied offensive powerhouses like Oregon and Texas on the way to beating Notre Dame for the national title.
The Buckeyes once again have a terrific recruiting class coming in for 2025, so even with Mathis spurning them for another Big Ten opponent, they will surely be just fine.