Former Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Named Starting QB For Big Ten Rival
Back in the spring of 2022, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was an absolutely massive get for Ohio State.
But it was very short-lived.
Raiola ended up spurning the Buckeyes and reopening his recruitment the following year and committed to Georgia. But once again, Raiola backed out and ultimately chose to commit to Nebraska.
This time, he was serious.
In December 2023, Raiola officially signed with the Nebraska Corn Huskers, and now, the true freshman will be on full display in 2024.
Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports has reported that Raiola has officially been named Nebraska's starting quarterback, which is a heck of an accomplishment for a 19-year-old who has never thrown a pass on the collegiate level.
Hailing from Buford High School in Georgia, Raiola is coming off of a marvelous senior campaign in which he threw for 2,666 yards, 34 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 63.2 percent of his passes in 13 games.
While not much of a dual threat, Raiola has considerable arm talent and is at least mobile in the pocket.
Assuming Raiola keeps his job throughout the season, Ohio State will get a first-hand look at its former recruit when it hosts Nebraska on Oct. 26.
The Buckeyes recently named their own starting quarterback, handing the job to Kansas State transfer Will Howard.
Ohio State is viewed by many as the most talented team in the country heading into 2024, so the Buckeyes have massive expectations this season.