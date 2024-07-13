Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Urges Jets To Make Major Trade
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson is primed to be the next big breakout star in the NFL at his position. Now with the New York Jets, he could not be more excited to get the 2024 NFL season started with Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback.
However, he is making major media waves due to his desire for the Jets to make a major trade.
With all of the rumors surrounding a New York trade for Davante Adams, Wilson has given the potential acquisition his full approval.
In a recent quote, Wilson shared his excietment about playing with Adams should the Jets pull off the massive trade.
"I see that. I’m excited. I’m with all of it. Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it, and he’s one of those."
Wilson has already made a massive impact on New York. With or without Adams, the Jets' offense is in good hands at wide receiver with the young rising star leading the way.
During the 2023 season with Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian throwing him the football, Wilson racked up 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
Putting up those numbers with the quarterback situation that New York had was impressive. Now, he's looking to take his game to the next level.
Adding a talent like Adams would make the Jets' offense insanely talented. A duo of Wilson and Adams would give opposing defenses and defensive coordinators nightmares.
Wilson having the kind of success that he is having at the NFL level is no surprise to Ohio State fans. During his three years with the Buckeyes, he caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns. He is one of the many star wide receivers that have come from "Wide Receiver U."
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Wilson fares during the 2024 NFL season. Ohio State fans will always root for former Buckeyes and Wilson happens to be one of the most talented former team stars heading into this year.