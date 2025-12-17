UFL's Columbus Aviators Hire Ohio State Legend As First Coach
The United Football League's Columbus Aviators will begin play in Ohio's capital city next year—and they are moving quickly to establish name recognition.
The Aviators are hiring ex-Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. as their inaugural head coach, they announced Wednesday. Ginn, 40, was one of the most productive return men in college football history before embarking on a 14-year NFL career with six teams.
“Today marks a new milestone in my football journey,” Ginn said in a team statement. “When I heard that the United Football League was going to have a football team in Columbus, I wanted to be a part of creating a new winning tradition in this city that is such an important part of my life. I can’t wait to start building this team and I ask football fans throughout the state to join the Aviators as they take flight.”
Ginn's father, Ted Ginn Sr., is one of Ohio's most revered high school football coaches. He has worked for Cleveland Glenville High School for decades and won a trio of state gridiron titles.
Professional football in Columbus has long struggled to get off the ground, from the early days of the NFL (the Columbus Tigers folded after the 1926 season) to the World League of American Football (the Ohio Glory met a similar fate after one winless campaign).
Attaching your team indirectly to the city's biggest sports property, however, is a solid first step toward bucking that trend.