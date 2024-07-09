Former Ohio State, Current Texans QB C.J. Stroud Receives Massive Praise
C.J. Stroud is one of the best former Ohio State Buckeyes current playing in the NFL. The Houston Texans' quarterback took the league by storm during his rookie season in 2023. Now, he's receiving a lot of MVP hype ahead of his second professional season.
During his rookie year, Stroud ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also picked up 167 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.
Heading into the 2024 season, the sky is the limit for Stroud. Just like he showed at Ohio State, he has a cannon for an arm, elite athleticism, and top-notch leadership and football IQ.
Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak spoke out and did not hold back about his opinion on the Texans' superstar quarterback.
"I was extremely impressed. The first thing that jumps out to you is that he can make any throw at any time. It doesn't take a lot of effort for him to flip a ball 30-40 yards down the field with people around his feet and those type of things. Those are just God-given talents that are really really special, when you watch him, you see that. To me, you never see any panic in him when things are going on — that's a tremendous sign."
Those are some glowing words from a former NFL head coach. Kubiak is clearly a fan of what Houston's new franchise quarterback has shown off so far.
Nothing that has happened in the NFL is a surprise to Buckeyes' fans. Stroud was the same kind of superstar at Ohio State.
One of the main issues that fans had with him before his breakout rookie season was the fact that he was an Ohio State quarterback. Many of the top quarterbacks from the Buckeyes have flamed out in the NFL. Stroud is not going to be one of them.
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, Stroud will pick up where he left off. He has a new weapon to work with in Stefon Diggs and the potential for an even bigger year is apparent.
Expect to see Stroud take the next step in his development. He's going to lead the Texans to being a top-notch contender in the AFC this season and will live up to the MVP hype. While he may not end up winning the award, he will be a finalist.