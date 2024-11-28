Former Ohio State Star Receives Rough Injury News
Ohio State Buckeyes legend J.K. Dobbins just can't seem to catch a break on the NFL level when it comes to staying healthy.
Just when it appeared that Dobbins was on track to play in a full season, the Los Angeles Chargers running back suffered an injury.
Dobbins sustained a sprained MCL during the Chargers' Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is not expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
What's more, Dobbins is listed as week to week, meaning that he could end up missing even more time beyond the Falcons game.
The 25-year-old has been enjoying a terrific campaign, as he has already rushed for 766 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He has also logged 28 catches.
Dobbins was originally selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed an impressive rookie year, registering 805 yards and nine scores while posting a robust six yards per attempt.
However, injuries then derailed Dobbins, who missed all of 2021 and proceeded to play in just nine games combined in 2022 and 2023.
The Chargers signed the Ohio State product to a one-year deal this past offseason, and thus far, it has paid significant dividends for Los Angeles.
But now, we have to see if Dobbins will be able to get back on the field withou the risk of re-injury for the remainder of 2024.
Dobbins broke the Buckeyes' single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards in 2019.