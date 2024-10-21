Former Ohio State Star Released By Timberwolves
Shortly after acquiring him as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves have released former Ohio State Buckeyes star Keita Bates-Diop, the team announced.
Bates-Diop spent four seasons at Ohio State between 2014-15 and 2017-18, with his best year coming during his senior campaign when he averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over 33.1 minutes per game on 48.0/35.9/79.4 shooting splits.
The 28-year-old had a very limited role during his freshman season with the Buckeyes, logging 3.8 points per game, but his playing time increased dramatically in Year 2, when he registered 11.8 points and 6.4 boards a night while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from three-point range. Injuries then limited him to nine games in his junior campaign.
Bates-Diop was originally selected by the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, so this was about to be his second stint in Minnesota.
His collegiate success certainly has not carried over on to the professional level, as he has posted just six points and three rebounds per game in a bench role.
Bates-Diop has played for five different NBA squads. His most productive season came with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022-23. That year, he tallied 9.7 points and 3.7 boards across 21.7 minutes per game on 50.8/39.4/79.3 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-8 forward is a fairly versatile defender, so it would be surprising if another team did not give him an opportunity this season.
It apparently just won't be with the Timberwolves.