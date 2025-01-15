Former Ohio State WR Joins New Team in Transfer Portal
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kojo Antwi has found a new destination, as he has agreed to join the Colorado State Rams via the transfer portal.
Antwi initially signed with Ohio State in 2022 and was a four-star recruit.
There was significant hope for the Suwanee, Ga. native, but he never quite materialized for the Buckeyes as a result of no real path to playing time.
Over the course of his three-year tenure at Columbus, Antwi managed just one catch for eight yards, which he achieved against Western Michigan in Week 2 back in September.
Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Bryson Rodgers were all ahead of Antwi on the depth chart, and four of those five receivers will all be back in 2025.
So, you can completely understand Antwi's decision to depart Ohio State.
However, the six-foot pass-catcher should be able to find a role with Colorado State, as the Rams do not have nearly the same collection of talent as the Buckeyes.
Antwi was also the last remaining wide out from Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class, so, needless to say, the Buckeyes struck out there.
Ohio State is currently trying to win its first national title since the 2014-15 campaign, as it just defeated the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the National Championship Game.
The Buckeyes will be facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for all the marbles next Monday.
It's a shame Antwi couldn't be a part of it, but sometimes, that's just how things work.