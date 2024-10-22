Former Ohio State QB Draws Major NFL Prediction
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord has been putting together an impressive season this year with the Syracuse Orange.
After putting up a solid season with Ohio State last year, McCord opted to transfer. As everyone knows, he landed with Syracuse and the Buckeyes ended up replacing him with Will Howard.
So far this season, McCord has completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,160 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Ahead of this week's game for the Orange against the No. 19 ranked Pittsburgh Panthers, head coach Pat Narduzzi did not hold back his praise from the former Ohio State quarterback.
Narduzzi boldly proclaimed that McCord will be taking his talents to the NFL.
“Kyle McCord is a tremendous football player,” Narduzzi said. "If you're not a Pitt fan, if you're not a Syracuse fan, but you’re a quarterback fan, you should get your tickets now because that guy's going to play in the National Football League. We watched him on third down the other day. I don’t know if he throws an incomplete pass, especially on third and medium.”
That is some high praise to receive from an opposing head coach. McCord has clearly left Narduzzi impressed with how he has played.
For Buckeyes fans, there are many who were disappointed to see McCord go. Others were excited for a change under center.
McCord ended up completing 65.8 percent of his passes last year with Ohio State for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was solid, but did not quite live up to the expectations that the team had for him.
A lot of eyes have been watching his performance and compared it with Howard. So far, McCord has put up bigger production than Howard, although he has turned the football over more.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for McCord. This week's game is crucial for his success, but he also has a huge matchup to end the season at home against Miami.
Even though things didn't end the way everyone had hoped, McCord is a good quarterback and he played well for the Buckeyes. As long as he isn't playing Ohio State, it's good to see him playing well.