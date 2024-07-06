Former Ohio State Star, Jets WR Garrett Wilson Receives Huge Honor
Ohio State Buckeyes fans still root for former star wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the NFL. He has turned into one of the top young stars at the wide recevier position with the New York Jets.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Wilson is receiving huge hype. With Aaron Rodgers back on the field, Wilson is expected to put together a career year.
The former Ohio State standout has received a huge honor leading up to the 2024 campaign.
The 33rd Team has released tyeir top 25 players under 25 years old. Wilson made the cut at No. 16.
Wilson is very deserving of that ranking. He would have had an even bigger season in 2023 if Rodgers hadn't gone down with a torn Achilles just four snaps into the season.
Speaking of the 2023 season, Wilson ended up catching 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
Those numbers were disappointing production for the 23-year-old rising star. He was not happy with his individual performance and is coming into the 2024 season with a chip on his shoulder looking to prove more.
Throughout his first two years in the NFL with New York, Wilson has shown off exaclty what Buckeyes' fans saw throughout his college career. He is an elite playmaker, can go up and get the football, and is an amazing route-runner.
Everything about his game screams "supersar," and it will be fun to watch him play with a legitimate star quarterback this year.
All of that being said, Ohio State has to feel good about the way Wilson has developed at the professional level. He is just another example of why the term "Wide Receiver U" is starting to become a trend when talking about the Buckeyes.