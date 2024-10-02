Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Top Recruit Impressing At New School
The Ohio State Buckeyes went into the 2023 campaign with a couple of terrific wide receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka on their roster. But there was another impressive talent on the depth chart: Noah Rogers.
Rogers was a five-star recruit who didn't log a single catch in his freshman season at Ohio State before redshirting. After the year concluded, Rogers transferred to North Carolina State.
Considering that Rogers is a Raleigh, N.C. native, it's not surprising that he expressed an affinity for the Wolfpack. He also strongly weighed signing with North Carolina State before joining the Buckeyes.
Now, Rogers is back in his hometown, and he has been impressive in his first season with the Wolfpack, logging 10 catches for 148 yards.
As a result of his early productivity, Rogers has earned himself a spot on Bleacher Report's best transfer performances of September.
The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher made his debut against Western Carolina on Aug. 31, snaring three balls for 43 yards in NC State's victory.
He has yet to reach the end zone, but for a freshman, he is already displaying significant ability and could ultimately become one of the Wolfpack's top receivers before long.
The good news for Ohio State is that it really doesn't miss Rogers. The Buckeyes boast arguably the nation's best receiving corps with Jeremiah Smith, Egbuka and Carnell Tate. Plus, Ohio State has sophomore Brandon Inniss and freshman Bryson Rodgers on the outskirts.
Ergo, there probably wouldn't have been much room for Rogers as it was.
But it's nice to see Rogers starting to flourish in his new digs.