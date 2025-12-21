Brian Hartline attempting to flip Ohio State commits to South Florida

Well, this isn't exactly the way you want to end your reputation with the Ohio State fanbase.

After accepting a position to join the University of South Florida as the program's new head coach, Brian Hartline is starting to turn heads from the Buckeye fans that was once ever-so faithful to him.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, it was announced that Hartline had offered a scholarship to safety Angelo Smith, who committed to join Ohio State back on Sept. 21. The three-star defender had been given offers from Miami (Fla.) and Oklahoma State before choosing Columbus. He's considered to be a hard commit to the Buckeyes by 247Sports.

But with Hartline offering Smith, he may end up reconsidering where he wants to go to college.

"He taught me so many things that other coaches haven't taught me at the college level,” Angelo said of Hartline. “And when your coach knows what he's doing and teaching you, that's gonna separate you from other receivers.”

So let me get this straight — our own offensive coordinator is offering a scholarship to a current Ohio State commit at his next school? https://t.co/TvTTVMGKuD — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 20, 2025

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, but it is disappointing to see. There are also some rumors that he may end up playing wide receiver at the next level.

Everyone figured that with Hartline having direct access to Ohio State's recruits, and the fact that he's been a big face for the program the past couple of seasons, that some guys may end up following him to USF.

But seeing a defensive player do it does cause someone to scratch their head a bit.

However, Smith is from Hollywood, Fla., and getting another offer from an in-state school might draw his attention back to staying close to home.

Andrew Ivins, the director of scouting for 247Sports, has described Smith as one of the most intriguing prospects in Florida. He's currently the No. 34 player in the state in the Class of 2027.

" [He's a] deep safety that lacks size, but makes up for it with his football IQ and a 91 speed score," Ivins writes. "Surprisingly physical for a defender of his stature as he strikes in the open field and can wrangle larger ball carriers to the ground."

He'd fit the Buckeye mold really well and potentially end up filling the shoes of current All-American safety Caleb Downs. He also has a connection to the Buckeyes, with his brother Jeremiah Smith being a staple and All-American for the team's offense the past two seasons.

It would be surprising to see Smith flip, but with Hartline's public perception and track record of helping churn out NFL-ready talent, it could happen.

Hartline will remain in Columbus through the College Football Playoffs, although he did accept the position and has started working for USF, continuing with his role as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes are currently preparing to take on Miami (Fla.) in the quarterfinal round of the CFP on Wednesday, Dec. 31, in the Cotton Bowl Classic.