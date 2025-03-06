Former Ohio State QB Opens Up About New Team After Transferring
Quarterback Air Noland came to Ohio State with some very high expectations placed on his shoulders. He was a 5-star quarterback out of Fairburn, Georgia (per Rivals) and he committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M.
Noland was seen as a big part of Ohio State's 2024 class, but he didn't see any playing time as a true freshman as he was buried on the depth chart behind Will Howard, Devin Brown, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.
Howard obviously won the College Football Playoff National Championship as Ohio State's starting quarterback and now he's trying his shot at the NFL. Noland had already decided to hit the transfer portal even before OSU's magical run through the CFP, though. Not long after entering the portal, the former 5-star found a new home at South Carolina with head coach Shane Beamer.
So how are things going in South Carolina? LaNorris Sellers is undoubtedly the Gamecocks' starter heading into 2025 after his tremendous freshman season, but Noland is likely going to be slated in behind Sellers as QB2, ahead of 3-star 2025 signee Cutter Woods.
That means playing time shouldn't be expected for Noland in 2025 barring injury to Sellers, but that doesn't mean he's not happy with the Gamecocks. In fact, he recently shared with reporter Jordan Kaye that one of the main reasons he decided to transfer to South Carolina was because of the people.
"The people here. They really enjoy it here. They really take in Coach Beamer's words," Noland said when asked why he decided on the Gamecocks.
But why would he choose a school with an established starting quarterback?
"The opportunity to be just a play away," he explained. "The opportunity that South Carolina presented to me was just a great opportunity and I think [offensive coordinator and quarterbacks] coach [Mike] Shula and Coach Beamer just know that as well."
It is worth noting that Sellers came to South Carolina as part of Beamer's 2023 class, so Noland clearly sees that he has the opportunity to be the heir apparent. Perhaps he didn't see that at Ohio State while being in the same class as Sayin — who very well could be OSU's starting quarterback this fall.