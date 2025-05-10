Former Ohio State Buckeyes RB Chooses New D1 Program
The Ohio State Buckeyes football program is consistently bringing in many of the best players in the country, making it difficult to get on the field. That's what TC Caffey realized after having rehabbed through injuries that forced him to be sidelined most of the last several seasons.
Caffey joined the Buckeyes in 2022 but missed most of that season and all of 2023 after suffering a knee injury. Having been named the Trumbull County Player of the Year in high school, the talent was there for Caffey before the injuries set in and ultimately damaged his career.
Now, instead of sticking it out with Ohio State where reps might be limited, he has decided to take his collegiate career elsewhere, and per Pete Nakos, he's heading to Youngstown State, staying in the state of Ohio. The Penguins are part of the FCS, and he should have the ability to get back into the public eye the following season if he's able to produce with there. They are led by Doug Phillips, who is in his sixth season there. Youngstown State plays in the MIssouri Valley Conference.
Caffey did take the field for Ohio State in 2022, totaling 66 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Unfortunately, that was the only two games in which he got snaps for the program. He'll now move on and hopefully be able to find a new footing for his career in Youngstown.
Coming in at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Caffey is difficult to get on the ground and was an absolute stud in high school, ending his senior season with 2,638 rushing yards, the 27th most in Ohio football history. With a healthy knee and hopefully a rejuvenated spirit, Caffey should be a star for the Penguins.
James Peoples is expected to be the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes this upcoming season.