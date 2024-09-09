Former Ohio State Buckeyes Receivers Didn't Have A Good Day In The NFL
The Ohio State Buckeyes have churned out a ton of great wide receiver talent to the NFL in recent years. Their success with the position has led to their nickname of being "Wide Receiver U."
While they have sent a lot of talent to the NFL at the wide receiver position, that talent did not play well in Week 1 action today.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba only caught two passes for 19 yards in his season debut. Curtis Samuel ended up catching two passes for 15 yards.
Chris Olave recorded two catches for 11 yards, while Terry McLaurin caught one pass for six yards and Marvin Harrison Jr. caught one pass for four yards.
Needless to say, that was not the kind of production that was expected from those five players.
Harrison was one of the biggest disappointments of the opening week. After being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he was expecting to be an immediate star. Clearly, he'll need at least another week before showing off that potential.
McLaurin was also a surprise to play so poorly. He has been one of the more underrated stars in the NFL over the last few years.
Thankfully, Ohio State's current receivers have had no issues. Jeremiah Smith, the true freshman, has been an absolute star right off the bat. In his first two games, he has caught 11 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka has caught nine passes for 149 yards.
Hopefully, the NFL Buckeye alums will be able to turn it on in the coming weeks. It was very out of character for all five of these players to underperform.