Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Questions Ryan Day's Job Security
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their 2024 college football season on August 31st against the Akron Zips. Ryan Day is entering a pivotal season that could dictate his future with the school.
First, college football analyst Paul Finebaum suggested that the Buckeyes could consider moving on from Day if things don't go as planned this season. Now, there is a former Ohio State star that has spoken out about the head coaches job security.
Former star running back Beanie Wells is the latest to suggest that the Buckeyes could move on from Day. He thinks that another loss to the Michigan Wolverines could force Ohio State to move on from Day.
"They're going to give it their best shot and I think they have to get it done, especially if Ryan Day still wants to be at Ohio State."
Needless to say, Day is going to be feeling the pressure throughout the course of the year.
At this point in time, Ohio State is widely expected to be a top-tier National Championship contender. On paper, the Buckeyes are arguably the most talented player in the nation.
Living up to the hype will be much easier said than done. Ohio State has a few very tough games on the schedule and will need to bring their best each and every week. They definitely have a target on their back.
That being said, the talent is there and the Buckeyes have a legitimate shot at bringing a National Championship back to Columbus.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds. Moving on from Day woudl be a very bold decision to make, but there is a lot of speculation and momentum that he could be on the hot seat.
Expect to continue hearing speculation and reporting about Day's future with the team. For now, it's certainly something to keep a very close eye on.