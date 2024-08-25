Another former Buckeye getting restless; Day has to beat Michigan
Ryan Day's overall record at Ohio State is 56-8. He holds a 39-3 record against Big Ten opponents, along with two conference championships. The Buckeyes have made the playoff three times in five seasons under Day. However, Ohio State has found itself on the losing end of its last three showdowns with Michigan, tanking Day's record against the Wolverines to 1-3. In all three games a trip to Indianapolis was on the line, with the last two games featuring 11-0 squads on both sides of the rivalry. In addition to the fanbase, former Buckeyes have not shied away from voicing their opinions on the Buckeye's struggles in The Game and the pressure facing Ryan Day.
Former OSU running back Beanie Wells recently shared some thoughts on Day and the rivalry. Wells criticized his alma mater for not being as physical and dominant as Michigan the last three seasons. "It's the way they lost those. Michigan out-physicaled Ohio State," Wells said. Football games are won and lost in the trenches and Michigan's physicality up front on both sides of the ball has played a role in its continued success when facing Ohio State. The Wolverine rushing attack has shined the last three meetings, tallying 795 yards on the ground. On the flip side, Michigan's rush defense has been overwhelming, only allowing 314 rushing yards during this stretch.
Wells believes Day's job may be in jeopardy if he can't secure Ohio State's first win over Michigan since 2019. He said OSU "did everything they possibly could" after hiring Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and acquiring talent through the transfer portal. "They're going to give it their best shot and I think they have to get it done, especially if Ryan Day still wants to be at Ohio State," Wells said. Despite his stellar overall record, multiple Big Ten championships, and a national championship appearance, Day will have the most pressure on him this season since taking over for Urban Meyer.
It is no mystery that the Buckeye faithful has become restless due to the program's lack of recent success in the greatest rivalry in college football. With the new 12-team playoff, the stakes will likely not be as high as they were last year, but the stakes for Ryan Day will be at an all-time high when Michigan and Ohio State meet on Nov. 30 in Columbus.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN College GameDay crew predicts the winner of the Big Ten Conference
ESPN College Gameday crew predicts playoff teams
ESPN's Pete Thamel updates Michigan football's quarterback battle on College GameDay