Former Ohio State Coach Issues Bold Take About Deion Sanders
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has been very vocal about the world of college football this season. He has talked a lot about Ohio State, but he has made a lot of bold statements about other teams as well.
Most recently, Meyer spoke out with a very bold take about Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
Prior to Colorado's game yesterday against Texas Tech, Meyer spoke out with a very bold take about Sanders. He offered some major praise about Sanders and even went so far as to say that the Buffaloes' head coach should be a Coach of the Year candidate.
“It’s almost like Coach Prime is forgotten here a little bit,” Meyer said. “We talked about Coach of the Year earlier. Why is he not involved in that. Colorado arguably the worst program in America literally two years ago and now Coach Prime’s got his team at 20. Think about that.”
Those thoughts make a lot of sense. Sanders absolutely does deserve some consideration for the prestigious award.
After beating Texas Tech, Colorado now holds a 7-2 record. They're going to be playing in a bowl game and are still hoping to make a run towards the College Football Playoff.
While the playoffs may be a bit of a reach, the kind of success that he has led the Buffaloes to deserves some kind of recognition.
As for Ohio State, they are coming off of another win. They dominated the Purdue Boilermakers by a final score of 45-0. Right now, they are an obvious pick for the College Football Playoff.
With just a few weeks left until the postseason, the Buckeyes simply need to take care of business. They have matchups against Indiana and Michigan that could be tough, but they're in a great position.
Hopefully, Ohio State fans are going to enjoy listening to Meyer talk about the team heading into the playoffs. He has been very high on the Buckeyes this season. There is only one goal for this years Ohio State team, which is to win a national championship.
Meyer may not be a part of the Buckeyes anymore, but his opinion is something that fans respect. These thoughts about Sanders will be met with differing views, but he has a very valid point that the polarizing head coach deserves some consideration for Coach of the Year.