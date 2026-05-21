Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Brutally Assesses Relationship With Michigan Rivalry

Former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was recently open about his stance on the Michigan Wolverines annual rivalry despite being away from college coaching for nearly seven years.

Speaking on a new edition of The Script podcast, Meyer shared how he sees the rivalry shaping up in today's climate. From a transparent standpoint, Meyer doesn't hate the rivalry but sees it much differently than in previous years.

“I’ve said this many times … name another person who respects that school more than I do,” Meyer said. "And I’m including, probably, some people that have gone there. That’s how much I respect that school. That’s why we worked so hard to beat them. I know their history."

Meyer added that he dismisses those who underestimate the Wolverines' history and tradition is what makes him angriest.

"That’s why we worked so hard to beat them," Meyer said. "I know their history. I was friends with Bo Schembechler, I was friends with Lloyd Carr, Gary Moeller, I know those great players. When someone says they have great players, I snap all over people and say, what are you talking about? The respect I have for that school academically, the school as a football program."

The Buckeyes' 27-9 win last season regained control in the rivalry. But there is much more to it, though, especially with Kyle Whittingham succeeding Sherrone Moore as Michigan's new coach.

Meyer and Whittingham, whose relationship traces back to their Utah Utes days, have remained cordial since Whittingham's arrival in Ann Arbor.

“I know what he stands for," Meyer said of Whittingham. "I know he’s about doing the right thing. It’s about toughness, it’s about line of scrimmage, it’s about academics. He’s about the right stuff. And they got a great one.”

But, there's also a drawback: the Wolverines' latest off-field issues have not sat well with Meyer.

“I’ll tell you, it’s taken a little bit of a hit, though," Meyer said. "What’s gone on the last four or five years, I lost a little [bit of] the respect. I know this is going to make some headlines, but the nonsense that has gone on up there, that’s not the Wolverine team or program that – I mean, when I started hearing about all the violations and then, the most recent stuff. They hired the right guy to get him back.”

In a nutshell, though, Meyer will always be a Buckeye. It goes without saying, too, that every Saturday in November is when it counts.