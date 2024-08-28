Former Ohio State Coach Gets Honest On Will Howard's Heisman Chances
The Ohio State Buckeyes will head into the 2024 season with Will Howard as their starting quarterback, which has generated quite a bit of discourse.
Howard actually has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy award, but others feel there is a chance he may not even make it through the season as a starter.
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer isn't necessarily in the latter camp, but he also isn't buying the Heisman hype surrounding Howard.
During a recent episode of "The Triple Option" with Rob Stone and former NFL star Mark Ingram, Meyer explained why he doesn't feel like Howard—a Kansas State transfer—has a great shot at the award.
“You need more than pretty good though Mark and that’s the only concern is they have the two first- rounders at tailback, they have an incredible group of receivers. I’m just not sure,” Meyer said. “I think he’s a great player and I think he’s gonna run one of the top offenses of the country. But when you get to November, you have to have the stats.”
Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes at Kansas State last season. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.
It's definitely going to take more than that to take home the Heisman Trophy.
“I just don’t see him having that 40 touchdown passing season," added Meyer. "I think he’ll be very good runner for Ohio State, but not enough statistically to put him in the Heisman. and the schedule is so soft early on, too. You think that’s going to have a negative impact on state candidates.”
In total, Howard has accumulated 48 passing touchdowns and 25 picks over the course of his collegiate career, which began in 2020.
It is going to take a massive statistical turnaround for Howard in order for him to seriously contend for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.
Howard and the Buckeyes will kick things off against Akron on Saturday.