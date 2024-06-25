Former Ohio State Coach Jim Tressel Named to Baldwin Wallace University Board of Trustees
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach and Youngstown State University president Jim Tressel has found his next calling.
Beginning this coming year, the ex-Buckeyes helmsman will join the Board of Trustees at his alma mater, Baldwin Wallace University. BW Board Chair Lee Thomas was one of the first to welcome Tressel, citing his past experience as something that he uniquely brings to the table.
"We are proud and happy to welcome the wise counsel of one of BW's most accomplished alumni," Thomas said. "We're grateful for the wealth of experience Jim brings to his alma mater as we begin to write the next chapter in BW's 179-year history. BW has a diverse and talented board, but Jim represents a rare opportunity to add the voice of an experienced university president, which is especially valuable as we navigate a challenging environment for all of higher education."
"Due to the exceptional preparation at BW, I was blessed to enjoy a 47-year career in higher education," Tressel said. "As I accept the honor of serving on the BW Board, I am certain that my mom and dad would be proud that I see to serve their beloved Yellow Jackets."
Tressel graduated from Baldwin Wallace in 1975 after earning his bachelor's degree in education. The son of head football coach Lee Tressel, Jim played football for the Yellow Jackets under his father.
The lessons that Jim learned from his dad and his mom, Eloise, remain with him to this day. Tressel said he tried to embody the values of his parents previously in football, and now in education.
"Both my mom and dad were all about education first and athletics second," Tressel said. "They were about helping young people grow and establish themselves in productive careers...It followed naturally that in watching the personal satisfaction that it brought to them, the same things became the things we would prize, too."