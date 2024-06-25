Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Pitcher Announces Transfer to Arkansas

Ohio State Buckeyes pitcher Landon Beidelschies is headed to the SEC via the transfer portal.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn walks to the mound to replace starting pitcher Connor Noland (13) in the eighth inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn walks to the mound to replace starting pitcher Connor Noland (13) in the eighth inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes baseball program is undergoing some major changes, as Justin Haire is set to become the 13th head coach in the team’s history following the departure of Bill Mosiello.

However, not everyone is sticking around for the beginning of the Haire era in Columbus.

Ohio State pitcher Landon Beidelschies announced on his X (Twitter) account Monday that he’s transferring to the SEC to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season after two years with the Buckeyes. 

"These past 2 years at Ohio State have truly been the best years of my life, and I am extremely thankful for my time as a Buckeye,” Beidelschies wrote. "With that being said I am transferring to the University of Arkansas! Thank you to everyone who stood by me throughout this process

In 2023, he had seven saves and an 0-2 record. 

After only having one start in 24 appearances during the 2023 season mostly as a closer, Beidelschies took on a more consistent starting role this past season. He started all 15 of his appearances, posting a 6-7 record with a 4.15 ERA. In 84.2 innings pitched, he surrendered 71 total hits, 41 runs, 10 home runs and a .231 batting average. 

Beidelschies joins an Arkansas team led by longtime coach Dave Van Horn that has had some impressive success during the regular season over the years despite a lack of production in the postseason. Excluding an 11-win season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Razorbacks have finished with at least 40 wins every year since 2017.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News