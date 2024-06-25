Ohio State Pitcher Announces Transfer to Arkansas
The Ohio State Buckeyes baseball program is undergoing some major changes, as Justin Haire is set to become the 13th head coach in the team’s history following the departure of Bill Mosiello.
However, not everyone is sticking around for the beginning of the Haire era in Columbus.
Ohio State pitcher Landon Beidelschies announced on his X (Twitter) account Monday that he’s transferring to the SEC to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season after two years with the Buckeyes.
"These past 2 years at Ohio State have truly been the best years of my life, and I am extremely thankful for my time as a Buckeye,” Beidelschies wrote. "With that being said I am transferring to the University of Arkansas! Thank you to everyone who stood by me throughout this process
In 2023, he had seven saves and an 0-2 record.
After only having one start in 24 appearances during the 2023 season mostly as a closer, Beidelschies took on a more consistent starting role this past season. He started all 15 of his appearances, posting a 6-7 record with a 4.15 ERA. In 84.2 innings pitched, he surrendered 71 total hits, 41 runs, 10 home runs and a .231 batting average.
Beidelschies joins an Arkansas team led by longtime coach Dave Van Horn that has had some impressive success during the regular season over the years despite a lack of production in the postseason. Excluding an 11-win season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Razorbacks have finished with at least 40 wins every year since 2017.