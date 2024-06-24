Ohio State Buckeyes Trending For 5-Star CB Dorian Brew?

Buckeyes Now

The Ohio State Buckeyes are already the hottest team in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Could that continue with yet another five-star prospect?

The Ohio State Buckeyes might have the market cornered on five-star corners.

As of Monday, the Buckeyes already hold commitments from both No. 1 and No. 3 cornerbacks in the nation in Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, respectively.

However, according to On3 recruiting experts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are also ahead of the pack for another elite player at the position: five-star Conroe (TX) product Dorian Brew.

In fact, according to Simmons, Brew was nearly a member of the class already dating all the way back to January of this year.

“Brew almost committed to Ohio State on his mother’s birthday in January," Simmons said. "Could it come full circle? The Buckeyes are in the thick of this with Texas and USC. I am leaning back toward Ohio State.”

Currently, Brew ranks as the country's No. 4 corner, No. 29 player in the nation and No. 8 player in Texas, No. 29 player in the nation and No. 8 player in Texas, with the Buckeyes locked in a battle alongside USC, LSU and the Longhorns for his services.

And as a Texas native, it might seem as though the Horns are the biggest threat to Ohio State for his services. However, according to Wiltfong, it is the Trojans that pose the biggest concern to the Buckeyes.

“The Trojans have looked good for a while here but Ohio State is right there at the top of the list as well and hosted Brew over the weekend," Wiltfong said. "It would not be surprising to ultimately see him choose the Buckeyes, a place he nearly publicly committed to earlier in his process.”

Brew is recently coming off of a visit to Columbus over the weekend, which was the last of a string of official visits over the last few weeks, and included trips to Austin to see the Horns on June 18, Eugene to see Oregon on June 14, and L.A. to see the Trojans on June 7.

