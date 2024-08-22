Former Ohio State Coach Reveals Massive Claim On Buckeyes' Roster
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is well aware of it.
However, Meyer took it a step further.
During a recent episode of "The Triple Option" show, Meyer said that this Buckeyes' roster is one of the best groups he has seen in years.
"I talked to Jim Tressel about this. I've read about them. I've watched them," Meyer said. "This might be the best roster in college football in the last decade. As far as NFL talent, as far as depth. You've got the second-string running back, whoever it is going to be, probably a first-round draft pick. I mean, they are loaded."
The running back Meyer was referring to is TreVeyon Henderson, who will now be Ohio State's No. 2 back behind Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins.
Meyer himself coached some pretty loaded teams in Columbus, leading the Buckeyes to a national championship during the 2014-15 campaign.
That represented the last time Ohio State won the title.
Meyer added that due to the easiness of the Buckeyes' schedule over the first month of the season, he does not even expect the starters to play all that much in the early going.
Of course, that will all change in October when Ohio State gets into the meat of its schedule and plays three ranked teams in four weeks between Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can live up to their massive expectations this year.